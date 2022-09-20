15,059 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,578,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

