1,561 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $79,300,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $291.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

