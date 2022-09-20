180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

