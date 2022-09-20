19,282 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

