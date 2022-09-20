19,800 Shares in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $69,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

