200 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

