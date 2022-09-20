2,237 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

