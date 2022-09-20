2,372 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

