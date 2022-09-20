349 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

