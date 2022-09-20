4,676 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,325,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,334,906.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,325,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,334,906.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,310 shares of company stock worth $10,693,384 in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

