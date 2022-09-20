4,766 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

