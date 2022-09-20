4,893 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

