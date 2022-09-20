534,530 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 534,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.59% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EIDO stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

