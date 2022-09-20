626 Financial LLC Buys 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.47. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

