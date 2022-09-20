6,500 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.