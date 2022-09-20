65,500 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 331,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,304.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,494,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

