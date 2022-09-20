7,370 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 3.7 %

FHB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

