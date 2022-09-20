88mph (MPH) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

88mph (MPH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00012181 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $64,969.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00062019 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010791 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064080 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

