989 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOT opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

