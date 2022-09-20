Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More

