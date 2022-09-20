Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $54.05 million and $7.05 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

