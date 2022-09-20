Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

