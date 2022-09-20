Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Accenture has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.61-$10.70 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

ACN opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.86. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.