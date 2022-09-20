Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,241 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

