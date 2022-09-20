Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 741 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

