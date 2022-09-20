Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

