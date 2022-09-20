Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

