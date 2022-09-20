Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 333 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

