Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

