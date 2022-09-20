Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

