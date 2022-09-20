Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,035,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 115,428 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

