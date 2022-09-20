Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.