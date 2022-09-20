Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

