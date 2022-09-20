Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

