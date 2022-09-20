Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

USRT stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

