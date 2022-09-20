Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 2,634 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

