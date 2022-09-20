Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 285 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

