Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

