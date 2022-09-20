ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Tops $396,382.71

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $396,382.71 and $9.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006615 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC.
- Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Acet (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ADAMANT Messenger Profile
ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 109,567,263 coins and its circulating supply is 89,425,253 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.
Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.