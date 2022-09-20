ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Tops $396,382.71

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $396,382.71 and $9.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 109,567,263 coins and its circulating supply is 89,425,253 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code.ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT.Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more.The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger.Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor.All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain.Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.