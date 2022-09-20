AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth Trading Up 9.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of AHCO opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

