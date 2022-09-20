AdaptHealth Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

