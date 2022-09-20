ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 3.3 %

AEY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.48.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

