Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $296.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.