Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00012357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $72.75 million and $1.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,074 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

