Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 35,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

