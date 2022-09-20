Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 35,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %
AMD opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.