AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 42.1% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 769.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

AEP opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

