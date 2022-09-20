AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $301,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.