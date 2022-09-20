AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.