AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 1,591 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

AMD stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

