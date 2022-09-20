AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,185 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $106,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

